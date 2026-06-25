EPFO Suspends Online Claim Services For 3 Days For System Upgrade

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a temporary suspension of its online claim submission and processing services as it undertakes a scheduled technology upgrade and database migration exercise aimed at improving its digital infrastructure.

According to an official notice issued by the retirement fund body, EPFO’s online portal services for submitting and processing claims will remain unavailable from 00:00 hours on June 26 to 23:59 hours on June 28. Normal services are expected to resume from 00:00 hours on June 29.

During this maintenance window, members will not be able to file new online claims, and ongoing claim processing activities will also be paused.

Any claims submitted before the start of the migration period will be processed only after the system becomes fully operational again.

EPFO stated that the temporary shutdown is part of a planned migration process designed to enhance service delivery, improve operational efficiency, and provide users with a more seamless experience through upgraded software applications and modernised database systems.

In addition to the portal downtime, EPFO also issued a separate notification regarding its mobile services.

Services available through the UMANG application will remain suspended until July 2, 2026, due to scheduled maintenance and system upgrades.

The disruption on the UMANG platform will impact a wide range of services.

These include checking provident fund balances, submitting claims, tracking claim status, accessing Universal Account Number (UAN)-related services, registering grievances, searching establishments, and applying for scheme certificates and Jeevan Pramaan certificates.

EPFO clarified that the upgrade is aimed at strengthening its backend systems to handle growing digital demand and ensure faster and more reliable claim processing in the future.

The organisation emphasised that the changes are intended to enhance the overall user experience for millions of subscribers who rely on its digital platforms for provident fund-related services.

Once the migration and upgrade are completed, EPFO expects improved system stability, quicker processing times, and better integration across its digital service channels, including both the web portal and mobile applications.