EPFO Introduces 3-Day PF Claim Settlement Rule, Raises Auto-Settlement Limit To ₹5 Lakh

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a major reform aimed at significantly improving the speed and efficiency of provident fund (PF) withdrawal processing.

Under the new framework, eligible PF claims will now be settled within three days, marking one of the most significant procedural upgrades in recent years.

This initiative is designed to reduce long-standing delays in PF withdrawals caused by manual verification and administrative bottlenecks.

Alongside the faster timeline, EPFO has also simplified claim procedures and expanded automation to minimise human intervention in routine processing.

A key feature of the reform is accountability for delays. Officials responsible for unjustified delays beyond 20 days may face a penal interest of 12%, ensuring stricter adherence to timelines and better discipline in claim settlement processes.

However, the three-day settlement rule will apply primarily to claims that meet eligibility conditions and have complete documentation, including fully verified KYC details.

Cases requiring additional verification or corrections may still take longer to process.

In parallel, EPFO has expanded its auto-settlement system, which allows eligible claims to be processed without manual approval.

The organisation has already increased the auto-settlement limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, enabling a larger number of advance withdrawal requests to be cleared automatically.

Read Also EPFO Extends PF Online Services Outage For 3rd Time, Portal To Resume On July 3

These reforms are expected to significantly reduce paperwork, lower rejection rates, and improve the overall user experience for subscribers.

The faster processing timeline will particularly benefit members withdrawing funds for urgent needs such as medical treatment, education expenses, housing, marriage, or unemployment support.

Subscribers with Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Numbers (UAN), updated bank details, and complete KYC records are likely to experience the quickest settlements.

The contribution structure remains unchanged, with employees and employers continuing to contribute 12% of basic salary. The focus of the reforms is instead on improving service delivery through digitisation and automation.

To benefit fully from the new system, EPF members are advised to ensure that their UAN is active, Aadhaar and PAN are linked, bank details are updated, KYC is completed, and their mobile number is registered for OTP authentication.

These changes form part of EPFO’s broader digital transformation initiative, EPFO 3.0, which also aims to introduce future features such as UPI-based withdrawals and ATM-enabled access to provident fund accounts.