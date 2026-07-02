EPFO Extends PF Online Services Outage For 3rd Time, Portal To Resume On July 3

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New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday further postponed the restoration of its online services, extending the outage by another day as it continues a major upgrade of its claims processing system.

Services to resume Friday

According to the latest notice on the EPFO portal, the member and employer services will be restored by Friday, July 3, 2026.

In a post on X, EPFO wrote, "EPFO System Upgrade in Progress: Just a Little Wait for a Better Digital EPFO Experience. Member and Employer services will resume on 3 July 2026 | 00:00 Hrs. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience."

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The delay comes as the retirement fund body continues a large-scale upgrade of its claims processing system aimed at improving digital services for members and employers.

With the outage extended once again, millions of EPFO subscribers and employers will continue to face disruptions in accessing key online services, including PF claim submissions, passbook downloads, and claim tracking.

EPFO initiated the scheduled system migration on June 26 to consolidate its databases and upgrade the software powering its claims processing system.

The EPFO, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is simultaneously undertaking a planned database consolidation and upgrading the software that powers its claims processing system.

The maintenance was primarily scheduled to conclude on June 28, with services expected to resume on June 29. The deadline was later pushed to July 1, followed by another extension to July 2. The latest announcement has deferred the restoration once again, with services now expected to become available from July 3.