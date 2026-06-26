EPFO 3.0: Here's Why The EPFO Portal Down For Four Days

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that it will suspend its online services for four days starting June 26, 2026, to carry out a major system upgrade.

During this period, EPF claims will not be processed, and several other online services may also remain unavailable.

Although EPFO has not explicitly stated that the interruption is part of the launch of EPFO 3.0, the information shared on its portal suggests that the four-day suspension is linked to the rollout of the new software upgrade.

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Due to the temporary shutdown, members may face disruptions in claim processing and balance enquiries. Withdrawals, transfers and other online member services are also likely to be delayed.

According to a notice on the EPFO member portal, the submission of new claims and the processing of existing claims will remain suspended from 12:00 am on June 26, 2026, until 11:59 pm on June 29, 2026. Online services will resume from 12:00 am on June 30, 2026.

EPFO said the interruption is part of a planned database consolidation and software upgrade aimed at improving claim processing, enhancing security and providing a better user experience. The notification added that the organisation is carrying out a planned upgrade of its claims processing system.

During the maintenance period, members will not be able to submit new online claim requests through the EPFO portal. Claim services will remain unavailable, while applications submitted before the maintenance window will only be processed once services resume.

EPFO has advised members to plan their claims accordingly, especially if they require urgent withdrawals or transfers.

The retirement fund body apologised for the inconvenience and requested members to remain patient until the upgrade is completed. Members requiring assistance can contact the EPFO call centre at 14470.

The upgrade comes as EPFO prepares to roll out EPFO 3.0, a major digital transformation initiative expected to simplify and modernise its services. Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that testing of UPI-based PF withdrawals has been completed and the facility is likely to be launched soon.

Under the new system, eligible members will be able to transfer their PF balance directly to their linked bank accounts using UPI, significantly reducing paperwork and settlement time. The new platform is also expected to introduce ATM-like withdrawals, paperless claim processing and instant settlements.