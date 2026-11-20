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The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is introducing a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP), enabling retired subscribers to convert their accumulated provident fund savings into a regular income stream instead of withdrawing the entire corpus at once.

With the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) currently offering an interest rate of 8.25%, the facility could emerge as an attractive alternative to traditional retirement income instruments.

Retirees can receive payments at monthly, quarterly or half-yearly intervals while their remaining savings continue earning interest.

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Subscribers can discontinue the arrangement at any stage and withdraw the outstanding balance. If a subscriber dies during the payout period, the nominee or dependent can claim the remaining corpus or continue receiving instalments.

The facility also offers flexibility through partial lump-sum withdrawals and interest-only payouts.

According to EPFO's illustrations, income generated through the SWP could be approximately 29% higher than bank fixed deposit returns and 37% higher than commercial annuity payouts after tax.

According to experts, the facility could transform EPF from a retirement savings instrument into a broader retirement income solution.

The National Pension System (NPS) already provides staggered withdrawal options, allowing subscribers to retain their investments in market-linked instruments.

Its retirement income facility offers fixed periodic payouts or systematic redemption of units, with payments under the latter varying according to market performance.

However, uncertainty remains over the tax treatment of interest accumulated during EPFO's withdrawal period.

While EPF follows the exempt-exempt-exempt taxation framework during the contribution phase, interest earned after retirement could attract income tax at the subscriber's applicable marginal rate.

Existing rules generally allow tax-free lump-sum withdrawals after at least five years of continuous employment, including eligible service with previous employers where provident fund balances were transferred.

The existing requirement to withdraw the entire corpus within three years of retirement may also need clarification under the new arrangement.

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