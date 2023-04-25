Nestle appoints Satish Srinivasan as executive director, technical | Nestle

Nestle India appoints Satish Srinivasan the current head of operations, dairy strategic business unit of Nestle, Switzerland as the Executive Director, technical, the company announced through an exchange filing. Srinivasan will be succeeding Matthias Christoph Lohner as he is taking up a new assignment with a Nestle Affiliate.

Srinivasan will take over on 1st July, 2023.

Srinivasan joined Nestle India in the year 1993 and worked on various assignments across Nestle factories in India, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Equatorial Africa Region and lndo China Region with increasing responsibilities. He holds an Engineering Degree and has over 35 years of experience. With strong expertise in the technical operations, Srinivasan has made significant contributions to Nestle Group and is well recognised for driving the operations strategy, capital expenditure optimisation, quality, people-oriented approach, problem-solving skills and speed of execution.

Nestle India Limited on Tuesday reported jump in total income at Rs 4,864.22 crore and net profit up at Rs 736.64 crore.

The shares of Nestle India on Tuesday at 11:12 am IST were at Rs 20,690, up by 0.0034 per cent.

