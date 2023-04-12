Nestle declared interim dividend of Rs 27 | Nestle

Nestle on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 27 per equity share of Rs 10, the company announced through an exchange filing. The interim dividend for the financial year 2023 will be paid on and from May 8, 2023.

The company also added that the company would issue a final dividend if approved in the Annual General Meeting on April 12. The shares will be allotted to the registered members of the company as on the record date that is fixed at April 21, 2023.

The dividend by the company will be on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of 9,64,15,716 of the nominal value of Rs 10 each.

Nestle shares

The shares of Nestle on Wednesday at 9:52 am IST were at Rs 19,506.95, down by 0.93 per cent.

