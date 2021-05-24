NDDB ties up with Sustain Plus to promote biogas-based manure management model

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Monday said it has partnered with Sustain Plus Energy Foundation to promote biogas-based manure management model.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was recently signed to form the strategic partnership, it said.

"The collaboration will help NDDB to test and replicate the experience of biogas manure management model in other parts of the country through the network of dairy cooperatives and producer companies," NDDB Executive Director Meenesh Shah said in a statement.

The biogas-based manure management model helps satisfy clean cooking energy needs of smallholder farmers and promote usage of nutrient rich bio-slurry in agriculture, he said.

Shah further said farmers can earn an additional income through the sale of surplus bio-slurry. The aggregated surplus slurry is utilised to produce organic fertiliser. With farmers resorting to clean cooking practices and arresting methane emission, the model mitigates adverse impact on the environment, he added.

Sustain Plus Director Ganesh Neelam said this partnership will help Sustain Plus to scale up decentralised sustainable energy access programmes and technologies so as to solve the most-critical developmental issues faced by the marginalised and vulnerable communities.

Both the organisations have agreed to work together facilitating sustainability of such interventions and generating learnings for a scale-up across the country. It will also help achieve convergence with various schemes.