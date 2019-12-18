NCLAT reinstates Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons

Cyrus Mistry was on Wednesday reinstated as Chairman of Tata Sons.

In a big win for Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ordered restoration of him as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons and also held the appointment of N Chandra as Executive Chairman as being illegal.

However, the tribunal said the restoration order will be operational only after four weeks, the time allowed to Tatas to file an appeal, reports PTI.