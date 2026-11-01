NCC Secures Orders Worth ₹3,148.48 Crore In October, Water & Building Divisions Lead New Wins

NCC secured nine orders worth ₹3,148.48 crore in October 2026. |

Mumbai: NCC Limited has secured nine orders worth ₹3,148.48 crore during October 2026, strengthening its project portfolio across water, buildings and transportation segments.

In a regulatory filing dated October 31, the construction company announced that it received eight additional orders worth ₹1,862.45 crore during the month, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST).

These orders come alongside a major contract worth ₹1,286.03 crore, which the company had previously disclosed on October 8.

Water Division Leads

According to the stock exchange filing , NCC's Water Division secured orders worth ₹767.11 crore, accounting for the largest share of the eight additional contracts announced.

The Buildings Division received orders worth ₹688.78 crore, while the Transportation Division secured contracts valued at ₹406.56 crore.

Together, these eight contracts are valued at ₹1,862.45 crore, excluding GST, reflecting order inflows across the company's key business segments.

The company did not disclose individual project locations, execution timelines or the names of the clients awarding these contracts.

Major Order Addition

Earlier, on October 8, NCC had informed the stock exchanges about receiving a major order worth ₹1,286.03 crore, excluding GST.

With the latest eight orders, the total value of contracts secured during October has reached ₹3,148.48 crore.

Read Also NCC Ltd gets five orders worth ₹19.19 billion in March

The combined figure includes the previously disclosed major order and the eight additional contracts announced in the latest regulatory filing.

Company Clarifies Transactions

NCC clarified that all the orders were received in the normal course of business and did not include any internal orders.

The company further stated that its promoters, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the entities awarding these projects.

It also confirmed that the contracts do not fall under related-party transactions.

The disclosure was submitted to the BSE and National Stock Exchange by company secretary A Karthik on October 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is based on NCC’s regulatory filing. Readers should independently verify information before making any investment decisions.