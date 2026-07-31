NCC Ltd Secures ₹1,052.71 Crore In New Orders Across Divisions In July 2026

NCC Limited has announced securing three new orders totalling Rs 1,052.71 crore. | Image: NCC Ltd (Representative)

Mumbai: NCC Limited on Thursday announced that it had received three new orders totalling Rs 1,052.71 crore (excluding GST) in July 2026.

Division-wise Distribution

The company reported that Rs 590.38 crore of the new orders were for its Buildings Division, while Rs 462.33 crore were attributed to its Water Division.

Order Details

NCC clarified that these orders were received as part of its normal business operations and do not include any internal orders.

The projects do not involve any interest from promoters, promoter group, or group companies in the awarding entities, ensuring they are not classified as related party transactions.

Company Secretary

A Karthik serves as the Company Secretary for NCC Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.