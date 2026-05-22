Over 30 NCC Cadets Fall Sick During NCC Camp Amid Extreme Heat In Jabalpur; 10 Shifted To ICU Over Suspected Food Poisoning, Dehydration

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 30 NCC cadets fell sick after allegedly suffering from food poisoning, heat stroke and dehydration during a training camp amid extreme summer heat in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday.

According to information, 31 cadets, including 15 boys and 16 girls, were brought to Victoria District Hospital by ambulances and other vehicles after their health suddenly worsened during the camp.

The NCC training camp was being held at the Triple ITDM campus from May 14 to May 24. More than 450 cadets from nearby districts had participated in the camp.

Officials said the cadets possibly fell ill due to contaminated food and water, along with continuous outdoor training in rising temperatures. Jabalpur has been recording temperatures between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius for the last four days.

Some girl cadets said they started vomiting and suffered stomach problems soon after eating food at the camp.

The arrival of a large number of sick cadets at the district hospital created panic among hospital staff and officials. Doctors are continuously monitoring the condition of the cadets, while 10 cadets are currently being treated in the ICU.

Family members of the cadets have also been informed about the situation.

NCC officials and district health department officers are present at the hospital. A team of doctors and food inspectors will collect samples of food and drinking water from the camp for investigation.

Weather Update

The officials said that in many cities, the temperature is already reaching 38 to 40 degrees Celsius between 9 AM and 11 AM itself.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for severe heatwave conditions in Jabalpur on Friday. Temperature is likely to cross 46 degrees Celsius.