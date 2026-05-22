Madhya Pradesh May 22, 2026, Weather Update: State Braces For Extreme Heat Ahead Of Nautapa; IMD Issues Red Alert As Temperature May Cross 46°C

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing extreme heat even before the beginning of Nautapa, with temperatures rising sharply across the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal, the intense heat is expected to continue till May 31.

Officials said that in many cities, the temperature is already reaching 38 to 40 degrees Celsius between 9 AM and 11 AM itself.

The weather department has issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna and Satna districts on Friday. Temperatures in these areas are likely to cross 46 degrees Celsius.

An orange alert for intense heatwave conditions has also been issued in 21 districts, including Gwalior, Morena, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Sagar, Damoh, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Meanwhile, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Sehore and several other districts are under yellow alert, where temperatures are expected to remain between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said that heatwave conditions will continue across the state for the next three days and people are unlikely to get relief from the heat anytime soon. Nautapa, considered the hottest period of summer, will begin from May 25 and is expected to increase temperatures further in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain and Jabalpur.

Weather scientist HS Pandey advised people to avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 3 PM unless necessary, as the heat will be strongest during afternoon hours. He also advised people to drink enough water, stay hydrated and wear light cotton clothes. Special care has been advised for children and elderly people.

The IMD also shared past temperature records of major cities. In Bhopal, the highest recorded temperature in May was 46.7 degrees Celsius in 2016. Indore had recorded 46.6 degrees Celsius in May 1994, while Gwalior’s all-time May record remains 48.3 degrees Celsius, recorded in 1947.

Despite the severe heat, many cities in Madhya Pradesh have also seen rain during May over the years due to changing weather systems.

The weather department has said there is still a possibility of rainfall in some parts of the state later this month.