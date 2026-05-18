‘Failed Without Checking My Copy’ Jabalpur University Student Claims Major Exam Negligence

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Rani Durgavati University has accused the university administration of serious negligence after allegedly being failed without her answer sheet being properly checked on Monday.

Nikita Rajak, a B.P.Ed third semester student from the university’s Physical Education Department, claimed she was wrongly failed in the Sports Management subject.

According to her, she received only 11 marks out of 70 in the recently declared result.

The student said she has always performed well in studies and never had any back paper or ATKT in the previous two semesters. She also claimed that she regularly attended classes from morning till evening and had more than 78 percent attendance.

Nikita alleged that when she visited the HOD office with her mother to see her answer sheet, it was found that most of her answers had not been checked at all. She claimed that only one question was evaluated while the remaining answers were left unchecked despite being fully written.

According to the student, the HOD admitted that the answer sheet was not properly checked and assured her that it would be re-evaluated. Nikita also said she has video proof and screenshots of the incident.

Student leader Achalnath criticised the university administration and said such incidents have happened earlier too. He added that NSUI has submitted a complaint to the Vice Chancellor and demanded strict action.

Vice Chancellor Rajesh Kumar Verma said the matter is being taken seriously and action will be taken if any negligence is found during the investigation.