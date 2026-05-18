BJP MP Sumitra Valmiki Rides E-Rickshaw To Promote Fuel Saving In Jabalpur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Valmiki, on Monday, travelled in an e-rickshaw to spread awareness about saving fuel and promoting eco-friendly transport amid rising concerns over petrol and diesel consumption.

As the world is walking through fuel shortage, people should learn to use fuel sustainably, she believes.

Valmiki was in Jabalpur while she was speaking to the media,and saying, “Along with public representatives, we should work together to reduce the use of petrol and diesel, following the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Supporting the message, she herself chose to travel by e-rickshaw.

#WATCH | BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Valmiki Travelles In E-rickshaw In #Jabalpur To Promote Fuel Conservation #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Ofu01wkr1R — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 18, 2026

‘Saving energy is our duty’

Valmiki further said the country is currently facing challenges related to fuel supply and rising dependence on imported crude oil due to international conditions.

In such a situation, she stressed that saving energy and using alternative modes of transport have become very important.

She informed me that she travelled nearly 20 kilometres by e-rickshaw from Panagar to attend a 2-day workshop.

Through this journey, she aimed to set an example and encourage people to adopt shared and electric transport options.

The BJP MP said that if common citizens can use e-rickshaws and public transport, then public representatives should also reduce the use of petrol and diesel vehicles.

She added that this would not only save fuel but also help in protecting the environment.

‘Crisis bigger than politics’

Targeting the opposition, Valmiki said that during times of crisis, political parties should support the government instead of indulging in politics.

She suggested that opposition leaders should also limit vehicle use and rely more on virtual communication whenever possible.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, she said leaders have always risen above politics during national crises and worked in the interest of the country.

She also claimed that many young people are now becoming aware and are trying to save fuel by travelling together in one vehicle.