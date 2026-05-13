Public Spectacle: Political Optics On PM’s Fuel-Saving Appeal Politicians Indulge In Theatrics Over Fuel Saving | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders are overacting after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to cut fuel consumption.

Chairman of MP Text Book Corporation Saubhagya Singh, who went to take the oath with a fleet of cars, drew fire from the media. Now, the BJP leaders are doing drama over the issue.

Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar reached Mantralay on an electric two-wheeler, saying he was following the prime minister's advice.

Tomar further said that he would use four-wheelers in emergency situations and that he would tour his assembly constituency riding a two-wheeler.

The chairman of the Small Scale Industries Corporation, Satyendra Bhushan Singh, went to the venue of his oath-taking function by an e-rickshaw; however, many of his supporters had already reached the office of the corporation by car.

Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Board Pankaj Joshi and its deputy chairman Rakesh Jadon also hired e-rickshaws to reach the venue of the oath-taking ceremony.

The supporters of both of them reached the board office in four-wheelers, which were following the e-rickshaws, carrying their leaders in separate processions.

Legislator Bhagwandas Sabnani was also seen riding an e-rickshaw. After the Prime Minister's appeal, the party's state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, also said everyone should save fuel.

According to him, the supporters of those leaders who get political appointments follow them in large numbers.

Preetam Lodhi's fleet of cars in Shivpuri

Many politicians are not paying attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut fuel consumption. A legislator from Pichhore, Preetam Lodhi, visited the temple of Bagicha Sarkar in Karera with hundreds of cars on Tuesday. A group of people recently attacked some Sadhus at the temple. Although Modi has advised people to use fuel with caution, Lodhi took out a procession of hundreds of cars to show his strength.