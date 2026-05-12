53-Year-Old Man Opens Fire On 16-Year-Old-Son With licensed Rifle In Bhopal, Arrested | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 53-year-old man allegedly opened fire at his 16-year-old son with a licensed .315 bore rifle following a family dispute in Ashoka Garden area on Monday night. The teenager escaped unhurt in the incident that took place at 10.45 pm in Ekta Puri.

According to Ashoka Garden police station incharge Anurag Lal said, Raj Chourasia is a Class 11 student and lives with his mother and elder brother while his father Shanti Swarup Chourasia lives separately in Subhash Colony.

Police said the couple had been involved in a long-standing dispute, mainly over property-related issues.

Police said the accused reached his wife’s house in a car on Monday night. At that time, Raj was in the balcony. It is alleged that the father took out his licensed .315 bore rifle and fired at the teenager. The bullet passed close to the boy who escaped unharmed and immediately ran inside a room to save himself.

The sound of gunfire created panic in the locality following which residents informed the police. Police later arrested the accused and seized the rifle, three live cartridges and the car used by him.

During questioning, the accused told police that the licence documents of the rifle were kept in Gwalior. Police have registered a case and are investigating the case.