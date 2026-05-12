Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge DD Bansal Cycles 3 Km To Court After PM Modi’s ‘Save Fuel’ Appeal-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice DD Bansal caught all by surprise as he reached court on a bicycle on Tuesday.

Bansal rode his bicycle for nearly three kilometres from his government residence in Pachpedi, Civil Lines, to the High Court. The move comes after PM Modi appealed everyone to save fuel amid Middle East crisis.

A video of him cycling through the busy city roads has surfaced on social media.

Speaking to media persons, the High Court judge said people should try to save oil and fuel in every possible way, especially during challenging times.

Watch the video below :

This was the first time Justice Bansal travelled to court on a bicycle after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal encouraging citizens to reduce fuel use wherever possible.

Justice Bansal also said that people should not think that a High Court judge cannot travel by bicycle. He added that using a cycle is not only good for fuel saving but is also a simple and healthy way to travel short distances.

According to officials, a court staff member also accompanied the judge on a bicycle while carrying his bag, tiffin, and other important items needed for court work.

He said he was also inspired by Sanjeev Sachdeva, the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He appealed to common citizens to use bicycles whenever possible and contribute towards reducing fuel consumption.

The judge’s gesture has now become a talking point among many people, with several praising the effort to spread awareness about fuel saving and simple living.

PM's Appeal Reaches MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to save fuel is now being seen in Madhya Pradesh as well, adopting fuel-saving travel habits. Officials are promoting the message by choosing bicycles and shared transport instead of private vehicles.

The move is to encourage people to reduce petrol and diesel use and look for simpler, more economical ways to commute daily.