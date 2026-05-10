Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, Introduced Portal-Based System For Thesis Submission | Representaitve Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, has introduced a portal-based system instead of the earlier e-mail system for medical students to submit theses. The last date for thesis submission is May 15.

“University introduced the portal system to check plagiarism and promote paperless work,” medical university vice-chancellor Dr Ashok Khandelwal told Free Press. Indian Medical Association Jabalpur division general secretary Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “Till last year, we submitted our theses through CDs and pen drives. This year, the Medical University has introduced a portal system for medical students to submit theses to check plagiarism.”

The university has implemented a major administrative change for postgraduate students in its medical and dental colleges. The administration has completely discontinued the previous e-mail-based system for thesis submission.

Effective immediately, students enrolled in the MD, MS and MDS programmes for the 2023-24 academic session must upload their theses directly to the university's official portal. The decision was taken to resolve technical issues and enhance transparency in the evaluation process.

Under the new system, students are required to attach a mandatory certificate while uploading their theses to the portal. In the certificate, students must declare that the content included in their thesis has not been illegally copied from any other source and is entirely original.

The university administration has also issued a detailed notification to ensure students clearly understand the regulations. The university has revised the deadline for thesis submission and fee payment. Previously, the deadline was March 31 and was later extended to April 30. It has now been extended for a second time to May 15. Students can submit their theses through the online portal after paying a prescribed fee of Rs 2,000.