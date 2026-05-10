GMC Bhopal Begins Compassionate Appointment For Deceased Employees' Kin; Document Verification On May 12 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and its affiliated hospitals in Bhopal have initiated the compassionate appointment process for dependents of deceased employees. Eligible candidates applying for Class III and Class IV posts have been called for document verification on May 12, 2026, officials said.

The verification process will be conducted under the supervision of a special committee.

According to the GMC administration, the verification process will be conducted under the supervision of a special committee constituted for the appointments.

Officials stated that the move aims to provide relief and employment support to the families of deceased staff members working in the institution and its associated hospitals.

Timings

The administration has directed all applicants to appear for document verification at 10:30 am on May 12 at the third floor of the Administrative Block of Gandhi Medical College.

Officials said further procedures related to appointments will be completed only after successful verification of documents.

Candidates applying for Class IV posts must have passed Class 8, while applicants for Class III posts are required to have passed Class 12

According to the guidelines issued by the institution, candidates applying for Class IV posts must have passed Class 8, while applicants for Class III posts are required to have passed Class 12.

For Class III positions, candidates must also possess CPCT qualification and a computer diploma.

However, officials clarified that relaxation in CPCT eligibility may be granted till the completion of the probation period, as per government rules.

The GMC administration has also released a list of mandatory documents that candidates must carry during verification. Applicants have been instructed to bring original documents along with self-attested photocopies.

The required documents include a digital caste certificate, domicile certificate, death certificate of the deceased employee, consent affidavit from family members, details of immovable property, Aadhaar card, PAN card or driving licence and educational qualification certificates.

Officials said the compassionate appointment process is being carried out following directions issued by the Dean and Chief Executive Officer of GMC.

The administration added that the initiative is expected to provide financial stability and employment opportunities to families who lost earning members while serving at the medical institution.

Further updates regarding appointment formalities and posting procedures will be issued after completion of the verification process, officials added.