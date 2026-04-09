Pension, Compassionate Appointment Cases Stalled Across 413 Urban Local Bodies In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD) has ordered the urgent submission of data regarding stalled pension disbursals and compassionate appointments across 413 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Madhya Pradesh.

Over 2,000 affected retirees and their families continue to struggle for their dues, prompting UAD Commissioner Sanket Bhondve to direct all civic bodies to compile details of pending cases by Friday.

Retired employees and their dependents have been making repeated visits to the UAD headquarters seeking pensions, insurance benefits, and savings scheme payouts. Bhondve has instructed Municipal Corporation Commissioners and Chief Municipal Officers (CMOs) of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats to prepare a comprehensive list of all pending cases as of March 31. The data must be submitted through the respective Divisional Joint Directors by Friday (today)

Bhopal Municipal Corporation general administration department officials said the initiative is expected to streamline pending cases and provide relief to hundreds of affected families across the state.

Camps on April 15 for resolution

To expedite the resolution process, the department has announced that special camps will be organised across all ULBs on April 15 from 10:00 AM. These camps aim to address grievances related to pending financial benefits and appointments. Authorities have also been directed to inform all concerned beneficiaries in advance to ensure maximum participation and effective redressal.

Compassionate appointments a major concern One of the key issues flagged is the delay in compassionate appointments for families of deceased employees. Sources indicate that most local bodies currently offer appointments only for Class IV posts. In the Bhopal Municipal Corporation alone, over a dozen applicants have reportedly been waiting for long periods for Class III positions. However, due to a lack of vacancies, their appointments remain pending.

Major corporations to hold camps independently The UAD has issued separate directions to six major municipal corporations, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Ratlam, to organise these camps independently, as they manage their pension systems internally.