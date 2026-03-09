Bhopal News: Complaints Sent To PMO, President Remain Unresolved; GAD Report | FP Photos

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of complaints against senior officials in Madhya Pradesh were made to the President and Prime Minister, which were later sent back to state for investigation, but not even a single one was resolved.

This has come to light in the General Administration Department (GAD) report for 2025–26.

Complaints are compiled at two levels — state level and CPGRAMS portal. Data covers period from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

CPGRAMS complaints

At Centralised Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal, a total of 747 complaints of different nature were filed. During the period, 144 complaints related to senior officials were filed addressing Government of India.

These were returned to General Administration Department for resolution. However, none of these complaints were resolved satisfactorily and all remain pending.

There were 42 complaints related to Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, of which 20 were resolved satisfactorily. Complaints related to Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board were also received on the portal. Altogether 95 complaints were received, of which 44 were resolved satisfactorily, while 30 complaints remained pending even after December 31.

Election-related grievances were also filed, with 90 complaints received, of which 57 were resolved. As many as 27 complaints regarding EWS certificates were received during the period, of which 16 were resolved. As of December 31, a total of 324 complaints remained pending.

State-level complaints

The General Administration Department received 38,987 complaints during the year. Of these, 4,658 complaints remain pending, while 74 were found to be outside department’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission received 50 complaints, of which 26 were resolved satisfactorily. Only three complaints were received during Chief Minister’s Public Service Campaign and all three were resolved.

Similarly, 341 complaints were received regarding Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board, of which 159 were resolved, while 160 complaints remain pending.

Poll and EWS plaints

As many as 16,642 complaints were received regarding Election Branch, of which 14,118 were resolved satisfactorily. Despite this, 1,786 complaints remain pending. A total of 2,277 complaints related to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates were received, of which 1,987 were resolved.