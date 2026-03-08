Overhead In Bhopal: ‘Naushad’ Talks, Jinxed Room, Efforts Underway, Keeping An Eye & More | Representative Image

‘Naushad’ talks.

People across the world are talking about Israel’s detective agency, the Mossad, but in the state, people are talking about Naushad. The reasons for discussions about Mossad are understandable. Yet people want to know what there is in the name of ‘Naushad’ that hit the state government so hard. A leader of the state Congress committee held a press conference over the irregularities in a department. The opposition often holds press conferences over the irregularities in various government departments, which hardly makes any difference to anyone. But the recent press conference kicked up a lot of stir. It also caused troubles for a few people. The government swept the news under the carpet. Yet the press conference provided information about a department for which a few people had been waiting for a long time because part of the info had already reached the public domain. Delhi is also acquainted with the issue. Some people are trying to get more information about the irregularities. The person whose name figured in the irregularities is running the department. Whether it is the minister or the officers of the department, the person in question holds the key.

Jinxed room?

There is such a room at the new building of Mantralaya where the officers could not stay, at least for some time in the past few months. On the other hand, it is considered the finest of rooms in Mantralaya. After the construction of the new building of Mantralaya, an officer sat in the room for a long time. The chamber was decorated to suit his taste. So long as Sahib was in service, he worked from this room. Though he was transferred from the department he had been working for, he did not leave the room. Afterwards, three officers worked from this room one after another in the past year. When Sahib retired, an additional chief secretary (ACS) got this room allotted to his name. The department, for which the ACS was working and got the room allotted in his name, did not remain with him for a long time. Then the room was taken from the ACS and allotted to a principal secretary (PS). Since PS is a gentleman, he handed over the room to the senior officer on the latter’s request. The most important part of the story is that none of the officers, to whom the room was allotted, ever worked for the department to which the chamber was originally earmarked.

Efforts underway

The government is set to transfer the collectors of many districts in the upcoming administrative reshuffle. The collectors of two districts, which are considered important, will be included in the transfer list. The collector of the state capital has been promoted, so his transfer is certain. A woman collector posted in an important district may also be shifted. Several officers are trying to go to these two districts. A collector of an important district is ahead of his colleagues in the race for posting in the state capital as collector. The head of state and that of the administration have agreed to post the officer to Bhopal. Some other officers are also lobbying for the position. Many officers will try for the position until the government issues an order. The officers are making the same efforts to go to the other district. A promotee officer is interested in getting a posting in the district. Sahib has lobbied for posting there through a central minister. In the same way, another promotee officer has sought the help of a senior functionary of the BJP for posting there. The officer is well acquainted with the head of state.

Plum posting

Some officers have set their eyes on a plump post in the state capital. The officer, who is holding the position now, may be shifted. The officer also wants to leave the place. Although the position he wanted was filled, the officer yearned for a transfer. In such a situation, the government is holding discussions over who should be sent to the office's position. An officer, who has been transferred from a plum posting, is keen to take over the position. On some earlier occasions, Sahib tried to take over the post, but his efforts fell through. The head of a department also yearns for this post. He is close to the higher-ups. So, he is making efforts on his own. A promoted officer is also lobbying for the post. Sahib is ready to grease the palm of the top bosses for posting. He knows how to move one square in a direction. Against this backdrop, he is ready to use money and political clout to get the position of his choice. On some previous occasions, too, he got the postings of his choice by giving a backhander to the powerful.

In trouble

An IAS officer, who has been shifted from one place of posting to another, is in trouble. Sahib needs to collect some money from a few suppliers at the place where he was previously posted. Initially, when he was transferred to his present place of posting, the suppliers assured him of giving every single penny. But what happened was the opposite of what the suppliers had promised. There are reports that the officer, who has taken over the reins of the department, has told the suppliers not to pony up a single paisa to Sahib. The new boss of the department has clearly told the suppliers that because he is supposed to make payment to them, he will enjoy the sweetener. People in the corridors of power say because the previous boss of the department is of modest nature, he cannot openly take his share of backhanders from the suppliers. He is disappointed with the loss of old carets. There is enough scope for offstage deals in the department where he is now posted. But because the higher-ups in the government are keeping an eye on the department, it is certain that Sahib cannot openly demand bribes.

Keeping an eye

The time for retirement of an IG of a division in the state, which always makes headlines, is near. People in the corridors of power have set their eyes on who will be posted there after Sahib’s retirement. The government makes postings there after careful considerations because of the importance of the division in terms of law and order. There are possibilities that an officer transferred from the capital may be sent to this division. This officer had been posted there before. Sahib has political connections, too. Together with the government and the party organization, he maintains good relations with the RSS. Against this backdrop, Sahib may soon be posted to an important place. The chances of this officer posting to this place are the brightest of all others because the division is about to be vacant. A few more officers are also in the race for posting in the division. In such a situation, after the posting of the commissioner in the state capital, such officers as have no political clout are looking forward to a better posting.