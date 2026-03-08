Bhopal News: Women Take Charge Of Bhopal’s Key Posts After Nearly 100 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a century after the reign of Sultan Jahan Begum, the last woman ruler of Bhopal who governed from 1901 to 1926, the city has once again witnessed women occupying several major administrative and political positions simultaneously.

In a remarkable moment for the state capital, several key posts across civic administration are currently held by women. These include Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sanskriti Jain, Leader of Opposition Shabishta Zaki, Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation CEO Anju Arun, and District Panchayat Bhopal CEO Ila Tiwari.

Women need supportive environment

Mayor Malti Rai and Leader of Opposition Shabishta Zaki highlighted that although women are progressing in education and professional fields, their decisions are often not taken seriously in a male-dominated society.

Zaki remarked that women are frequently ignored or dismissed simply because of their gender. Rai added that the presence of women in top leadership roles across Bhopal’s civic bodies will serve as a powerful example for other cities where women continue to struggle for equal support and opportunities.

Zaki also pointed out that even after reaching top positions, women are still expected to manage household responsibilities. However, she believes that women who successfully manage their homes can perform equally well in professional roles.

Enabling environment

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sanskriti Jain, Smart City CEO Anju Arun, and District Panchayat CEO Ila Tiwari emphasised the importance of family support in their journeys.

Jain told Free Press that true women empowerment begins at home, followed by acceptance in society and the workplace. CEO Arun shared that she became an IAS officer three years after marriage and credits her family for supporting her demanding career. With their support, she said, she can work long hours knowing her children are well cared for at home.