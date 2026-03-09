Bhopal News: Super-Speciality Units In Paediatrics, Endocrinology At GMC | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Super-speciality facilities in paediatrics and endocrinology will be introduced at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal. The projects have been approved.

With the introduction of these super-specialities, appointments for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts will be made.

Complicated paediatric cases related to cardiology, neurology and endocrinology will be diagnosed, ensuring tertiary-level medical facilities for patients at GMC, Bhopal.

Under paediatrics, the super-speciality units will include cardiology and neurology. In addition, tertiary-level super-speciality facilities will also be available in endocrinology, according to Indian Medical Association (IMA) Madhya Pradesh chapter general secretary Dr Kuldeep Gupta.

However, similar facilities are not being introduced in other government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

Gupta said, Projects have been approved as budgetary allocation was already made in the previous budget. Work on upgrading the departments of paediatrics and endocrinology will start soon. Budget allocation has also been granted.

However, the focus has been on upgrading colleges in Indore, Rewa, Seoni, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar and Gwalior, but in this case only GMC, Bhopal, has been considered. Tertiary care facilities in paediatrics and endocrinology, which have been pending for the last three to four years, will be available soon.