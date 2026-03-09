Bhopal News: 17-Year-Old Class 12 Student Died During Treatment | Representative image.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Class 12 student died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital on Monday morning. The girl’s family alleged that a claim of pregnancy caused severe mental distress to the student. However, police said medical reports indicate that she was diagnosed with a tumour.

According to police, the girl, a resident of a locality under MP Nagar police station limits, was a student of a private school and had appeared for her examination on March 2. Her family said she fell ill after returning home from the examination and was taken to Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

The girl’s father alleged that doctors at the hospital initially informed the family that she was two months pregnant. However, a sonography test did not confirm this, after which she was referred to a gynaecologist at Sultania Hospital where doctors diagnosed a tumour.

The family claimed that hearing the pregnancy claim caused severe mental stress to the girl. They alleged that she became withdrawn and stopped speaking to family members. Her condition reportedly deteriorated and she died during treatment on Monday morning.

The father also claimed that police initially began an inquiry treating the case as a possible rape case after the hospital informed them about a suspected pregnancy.

Sub-Inspector Archana Tiwari of MP Nagar police station said medical reports provided by doctors indicate that the girl was undergoing treatment for a tumour. She said the family suspected pregnancy, but the available reports do not confirm it. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report and detailed statements from the family.