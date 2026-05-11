Unidentified Miscreants Hurl Crude Bombs At Houses, Vandalise Over A Dozen Cars In Jabalpur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified miscreants hurled crude bombs late at night at houses in the residential area of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as reported on Monday. Not only this, over a dozen parked cars were also vandalised.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV footage installed in the locality, on the basis of which, an FIR has been registered.

According to information, the incident occurred in the New Shobhapur area under Ranjhi police station limits.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused arrived on a scooter and began targeting houses with crude bombs. Loud explosions created panic among residents in the area.

Apart from the bomb attack, the miscreants also damaged vehicles parked outside the houses. The windows of nearly half a dozen cars were smashed using stones, causing significant damage.

#WATCH | 3 Unidentified Miscreants Hurl Crude Bombs At Houses, Vandalise Over A Dozen Cars In Residential Area In Jabalpur #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/B1BcDUyGgk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 11, 2026

CCTV footage surfaces

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The footage shows 3 youths riding an Activa scooter, throwing bombs and vandalising vehicles before fleeing the spot.

After receiving information, police rushed to the scene and recovered remains of crude bombs from the area.

Case registered

A case has been registered against unknown accused under relevant sections related to bomb attack and vandalism.

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

Station in-charge Umesh Golhani confirmed that a search operation has been launched, and the suspects will be arrested soon.

The incident has raised serious concerns about law and order in the area, as residents said such acts have created an atmosphere of fear in the locality.