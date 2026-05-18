Jabalpur DJ Operator Stabbed To Death By Friends After Birthday Party Argument; CCTV Footage Surfaces | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor argument during a birthday party turned deadly in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after a young DJ operator was brutally stabbed to death by his own friends.

The shocking incident occurred near Teenpatti Chowk in the Madan Mahal police station area.

CCTV footage surfaces

A horrifying CCTV video of the attack has also surfaced, showing 5 to 6 youths surrounding and attacking the victim with knives.

According to Madan Mahal police, the deceased was identified as Kapil Pyasi, who worked as a DJ operator. On the night of the incident, Kapil had gone to attend a friend’s birthday party.

During the party, he got into an argument with his acquaintances Ankush Saundhiya alias Natwar and Nihal Saundhiya.

Police said the dispute started during casual joking and conversation, but escalated after abusive language was used.

Around midnight, other friends present at the party intervened and calmed the matter down. However, the accused allegedly held a grudge against Kapil.

After the first argument ended, Kapil left the spot. But around 1:30 am, near the old bus stand at Jahangirabad and Teenpatti Chowk, the accused along with several other associates surrounded him again.

3 accused arrested

The CCTV footage shows around half a dozen attackers encircling Kapil before launching a knife attack on him.

Kapil tried to run to save himself, but the attackers chased and repeatedly stabbed him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died during treatment.

After the murder, the accused allegedly tried to flee the city. Acting swiftly, the Madan Mahal police launched a search operation and arrested 3 accused, including the main accused 23-year-old Ankush Saundhiya and a 17-year-old minor.

Madan Mahal police station in-charge Dheeraj Raj said the CCTV footage is an important piece of evidence, as it clearly captures the attackers surrounding and stabbing the victim.

Police said neither the accused nor the victim had any previous criminal record, and the incident appears to have happened in sudden anger.

Efforts are currently underway to trace the remaining accused involved in the attack.