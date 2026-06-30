 NCC Ltd Strengthens Order Book, Wins ₹534.85 Crore Transportation Project Deals
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNCC Ltd Strengthens Order Book, Wins ₹534.85 Crore Transportation Project Deals

NCC Ltd Strengthens Order Book, Wins ₹534.85 Crore Transportation Project Deals

NCC Ltd has secured two new orders totalling Rs 534.85 crore (excluding GST) in June 2026. Both orders are for the company's transportation division.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
NCC Ltd Strengthens Order Book, Wins ₹534.85 Crore Transportation Project Deals
NCC Ltd has secured two new orders totalling Rs 534.85 crore (excluding GST) in June 2026. |

Mumbai: NCC Ltd announced on Monday, 30 June 2026, that it has received two new orders worth a total of Rs 534.85 crore (excluding GST).

Order Details

Both orders are for the company's transportation division. The company did not disclose the names of the entities that awarded the projects.

Read Also
RITES’ NUPPL Order Value Rises To ₹148.93 Crore, Locomotive Wet-Lease Added To Contract
RITES’ NUPPL Order Value Rises To ₹148.93 Crore, Locomotive Wet-Lease Added To Contract

Business Operations

The company stated that these orders were received in its normal course of business. There were no internal orders included in this total.

Read Also
Railway Stocks Jump Up To 4%, RVNL And Texmaco Gain After Securing Fresh Orders Worth Over ₹3,240...
Railway Stocks Jump Up To 4%, RVNL And Texmaco Gain After Securing Fresh Orders Worth Over ₹3,240...

Related Party Transaction

The transactions do not fall under the category of related party transactions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

Follow us on