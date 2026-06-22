Railway Stocks Jump Up To 4%, RVNL And Texmaco Gain After Securing Fresh Orders Worth Over ₹3,240 Crore

Railway-linked stocks RVNL and Texmaco rose up to 4 percent on June 22 after both companies reported fresh order wins. |

Mumbai: Shares of railway-related companies Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. rose by up to 4 percent on Monday, June 22, after both companies announced fresh order wins on Friday.

The new contracts have improved investor confidence and boosted buying interest in both stocks.

RVNL Wins Large NMDC Contract

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. secured a major order worth Rs 2,977 crore, including GST, from NMDC Ltd..

The project involves setting up buffer stockpiles and a blending yard at Visakhapatnam.

The facility will have a handling capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

This infrastructure will help improve mineral storage, handling and blending operations. It is expected to improve logistics efficiency and reduce delays in supply movement.

The new contract has further strengthened RVNL’s execution pipeline.

At the end of FY26, the company’s total order book stood at Rs 99,292 crore, giving strong revenue visibility for the coming years.

Texmaco Bags Two New Orders

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. also announced two fresh orders.

The company received an order worth Rs 253.3 crore from JSW South Rail Logistics for manufacturing and supplying railway rakes and wagons.

In addition, Texmaco secured another order worth Rs 11.5 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd..

This contract is for the construction of a second-circuit single conductor line on a double-circuit tower on a turnkey basis.

These new orders are expected to support Texmaco’s revenue growth.

Positive Signal For Railway Stocks

Texmaco’s order book stood at Rs 5,408 crore at the end of FY26.

The latest order wins also show the company’s focus on growing beyond Indian Railways and increasing business from private-sector clients.

Analysts believe strong order inflows remain a positive sign for railway and infrastructure stocks.