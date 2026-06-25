RITES’ NUPPL Order Value Rises To ₹148.93 Crore, Locomotive Wet-Lease Added To Contract

RITES Ltd has secured an amendment to its existing order from Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL). |

Mumbai: RITES Ltd, a public sector enterprise, announced on Tuesday, June 25, 2026, that it has amended its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL). The revised agreement increases the contract value from Rs 120.13 crore to Rs 148.93 crore, excluding GST.

Expanded Scope of Work

The amendment incorporates the provision for hiring locomotives on a wet-lease basis. These locomotives will be used for in-plant movement and shunting of rakes at NUPPL-GTPP Railway Siding.

Contract Details

The original work involved comprehensive operation and maintenance of the NUPPL/GTPP Railway Siding. The new terms add locomotive hiring for a period of 48 months within the existing work scope.

NUPPL Background

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited is a joint venture. It comprises NLC India Limited, a Government of India enterprise, and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, a Government of Uttar Pradesh enterprise.

Contract Duration

The overall time period for the execution of the order remains five years. This duration is calculated from the date of the original MoU, which was entered into on February 13, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.