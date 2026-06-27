NCC Cadet Pragya Dimri's Journey Inspires Young Defence Aspirants To Join Indian Armed Forces |

Mumbai: The journey of NCC cadet Pragya Dimri,19, from the six Maharashtra Battalion (six MAH Bn), KJ Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce, served as an inspiration for young defence aspirants as she worked towards achieving her dream of becoming an officer in the Indian Armed Forces.

Inspired by Army Personnel in Dehradun Since Class 7

Pragya’s aspiration to serve the nation began in Class 7 while growing up in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Surrounded by a strong military environment, she was inspired by the discipline, dedication and commitment of Army personnel she often encountered during hikes and outdoor activities.

“I decided to become an Army officer in Class seven. Watching Army personnel train and interact in Dehradun motivated me to pursue a career in the Armed Forces,” she said.

Balanced Academics with Sports and Leadership Roles

Pragya completed her Class 10 education from Summer Valley School, Dehradun, and her Class 12 from KJ Somaiya Junior College of Science and Commerce, Mumbai. Alongside academics, she actively participated in sports, extracurricular activities, leadership roles and reading, which helped her develop qualities such as confidence, teamwork and responsibility.

Her serious preparation for the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination began in Class 11. While balancing academics with competitive exam preparation, she largely relied on self-study and focused on strengthening her General Ability Test (GAT) component.

NCC Gave First-Hand Exposure to Military Life

A key milestone in her journey came when she joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC) through the 6 MAH Battalion at KJ Somaiya College. The experience provided her with first-hand exposure to military life and helped her develop leadership skills, discipline and resilience.

“NCC played a crucial role in my preparation. It introduced me to the Army lifestyle and provided valuable lessons through my seniors, mentors and fellow cadets,” she said.

Bounced Back After First Unsuccessful SSB Attempt

Like many defence aspirants, Pragya also faced setbacks along the way. She was not recommended in her first Services Selection Board (SSB) interview attempt. However, instead of being discouraged, she treated the experience as an opportunity to learn and improve.

“I viewed my first unsuccessful SSB attempt as a learning experience. I worked on my weaknesses, prepared harder and attended a 15-day SSB coaching programme to better understand the selection process,” she said.

Pragya credited the support and guidance of Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Somaiya, Commanding Officer Col. Nitish Patial, Principal Dr. Kishan Pawar, and Associate NCC Officer Lt. (Dr.) Sachin Narwade for motivating her throughout her journey.

Her story reflected the values of perseverance, discipline and continuous self-improvement. It also highlighted the role of the NCC in nurturing leadership qualities and preparing young individuals for careers in the Armed Forces.

As she continued pursuing her goal of earning a commission in the Indian Army, Pragya Dimri journey stood as an example of determination and resilience, inspiring a new generation of defence aspirants to pursue their ambitions with dedication and commitment.