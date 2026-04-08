Terminate NCC Ltd’s ₹1,300 Cr Road Contract Over Delays, Violations: BJP's Makarand Narwekar To CM Devendra Fadnavis

BJP corporator from Colaba, Makarand Narwekar (L) & Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: The contract awarded to NCC Ltd for Cement Concrete (CC) road works in the island city should be immediately terminated, BJP corporator from Colaba, Makarand Narwekar has demanded. In his letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Narwekar has highlighted that there has been severe delays, tender violations, and illegal subcontracting by the contractor.

Severe Delays, Tender Violations, and Illegal Subcontracting Alleged

Narwekar said that the CC road works on roads like Nathalal Parekh Marg and Prakash Pethe Marg, that are typically completed within four months have dragged on for over 1.5 years in key areas."In the system, these roads are shown as completed, but on the ground, ducting and footpath works are still pending. Residents are inconvenienced due to this prolonged work."

Narwekar pointed out that NCC Ltd has illegally subcontracted the work to smaller road contractors, undermining accountability, quality, and transparency. “These tenders did not allow subcontracting, precisely to keep corrupt contractors away from the project. However, it has been observed in Colaba that the work is not being executed by NCC but by another contractor,” said Narwekar.

CC Road Projects Have Faced Delays Since 2023 Under Previous Contractor Too

In the past, the CC road projects in the island city have faced delays since 2023, with the previous contractor failing to demonstrate progress. In May 2024, NCC Ltd was awarded a Rs 1,300 crore tender to concretise 215 roads. However, the pace of work on the ground remains slow, and tender conditions have been violated.

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