Airoli Firing: RTI Activist Amit Maurya Was Not The Target; Attacker Aimed At Builder Sandeep Gawas Over Land Feud, Say Police

The Monday midnight firing incident in Airoli that left RTI activist Amit Maurya seriously injured is suspected to be a case of accidental injury, with police suspecting that the attacker had targeted his associate, Sandeep Gawas originally. |

Navi Mumbai: The Monday midnight firing incident in Airoli that left RTI activist Amit Maurya seriously injured is suspected to be a case of accidental injury, with police suspecting that the attacker had targeted his associate, Sandeep Gawas originally. The motorcycle used in the crime has been traced to Mumbra, where it was found abandoned, but investigators discovered that it had been stolen.

Builder Sandeep Gawas Was Alleged Intended Target, Not Maurya

According to preliminary findings, Gawas—who was with Maurya at the time—was the alleged intended target of the shooter. However, during the attack, Maurya attempted to duck and was accidentally hit by a bullet in the neck and ear while Gawas escaped unhurt. Police also suspect that it's a case of a financial feud regarding a 10 acre land in Bhiwandi. Gawas is a builder by profession.

During the investigation, police teams traced the motorcycle used by the assailant to a location outside Mumbra railway station. However, verification revealed that the vehicle had been stolen, leading to a dead end in identifying the attacker through the motorcycle.

Financial Feud Over 10-Acre Land in Bhiwandi Suspected as Motive

“We have found initial suspicion that the intended target was the person accompanying the RTI activist. The motorcycle recovered from Mumbra was stolen, which indicates that the attack may have been planned. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the attacker,” a police officer privy to the investigations, said.

Police are now probing all possible angles related to Sandeep Gawas. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from multiple locations and conducting technical analysis to trace the movements of the attacker before and after the incident.

The investigation is ongoing by Rabale police as well as Navi Mumbai crime branch.

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