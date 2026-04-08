'No Work, No Post': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Warns Shiv Sena Leaders As Party Shifts Focus To Grassroots Strengthening Across Maharashtra

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde | File Image

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde has directed party leaders to intensify organisational work across Maharashtra, stressing that the focus must now shift to strengthening the party at the grassroots level following the conclusion of elections.

Shinde Instructs Leaders to Address Public Issues and Expand Party

Addressing an online review and guidance meeting of party MPs, MLAs, and newly appointed contact heads, Shinde instructed leaders to actively engage with Shiv Sainiks, address public issues promptly, and contribute to party expansion. He also issued a stern warning, stating that “no work, no post” in the party..

Emphasising electoral preparedness, Shinde directed leaders to conduct a thorough review of voter lists and appoint booth-level agents (BLAs) for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign by the Election Commission. Each constituency must have at least two BLAs, and daily meetings should be held with them to monitor progress.

Lok Sabha Contact Heads to Submit Daily Reports with Photographs

He asked Lok Sabha contact heads to conduct separate meetings for every Vidhansabha segment in their jurisdiction and submit daily reports along with photographs. Shinde said he would personally review these updates.

During the meeting, he also sought details on the number of BLAs appointed, frequency of constituency visits, and meetings conducted so far. Leaders failing to submit work reports or show progress would face removal, he warned.

Ministers and Lawmakers Told to Work as Grassroots Workers, Set Aside Posts

Shinde further instructed ministers, MPs, and MLAs to work as grassroots workers, setting aside post and focusing on organisational strengthening. The move comes after the party recently appointed new divisional and parliamentary contact heads to streamline its structure.

Key leaders entrusted with responsibilities include MP Shrikant Shinde, MP Naresh Mhaske, Ministers Yogesh Kadam, Bharat Gogawale, Prakash Abitkar and Sanjay Rathod, along with MLAs Manisha Kayande, Kiran Samant, Nilesh Rane, Dilip Lande, Tukaram Kate and Kishor Appa Patil. Shiv Sena Secretary Bhausaheb Chaudhary and former MP Rahul Shewale have also been assigned key organisational roles.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence that with disciplined execution and accountability, the party organisation would become more robust and effective ahead of upcoming elections.

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