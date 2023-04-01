NCC Ltd gets five orders worth ₹19.19 billion in March

NCC Limited has bagged five new orders worth ₹19.19 bln in March from central and state government, the Hyderabad-based infrastructure company said in an exchange filing today.
These include two orders worth 9.52 bln rupees for the company's transportation division, two orders of 7.92 bln rupees for its electrical division, one order of 1.75 bln for the building division.
The company said that these orders need to be executed in 18 to 36 months from the date of award.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)