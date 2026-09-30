NCC Bags ₹500 Crore Fresh Orders, September Order Wins Cross ₹1,576 Crore

Mumbai: NCC Limited has secured two additional orders worth Rs 500.22 crore during September 2026, taking its disclosed order wins for the month to more than Rs 1,576 crore, excluding GST.

The Hyderabad-based infrastructure company said the latest contracts were received in the normal course of business and span its Buildings and Transportation divisions.

Fresh Orders

Of the two newly announced orders, projects worth Rs 224.74 crore have been awarded to NCC’s Buildings Division , while contracts valued at Rs 275.48 crore relate to its Transportation Division.

Together, the two orders are valued at Rs 500.22 crore, excluding goods and services tax, according to the company’s regulatory filing dated September 30.

NCC did not disclose the names of the entities awarding the contracts, project locations, execution timelines or detailed scope of work in the filing.

Major Contract

The fresh order announcement comes after NCC had earlier disclosed a major order worth Rs 1,076.71 crore, excluding GST, through a regulatory communication dated September 28.

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With the latest Rs 500.22 crore contracts added to that major order, the total value of orders disclosed by the company for September stands at Rs 1,576.93 crore, excluding GST.

The latest disclosure therefore adds further momentum to NCC’s order inflows across its core infrastructure businesses during the month, announced through the September-end exchange filing itself.

Business Terms

NCC clarified that none of the contracts announced for September include any internal orders. The company also said its promoters, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the entities that awarded the projects.

Consequently, the contracts do not fall within the ambit of related-party transactions, NCC said.

The company informed both the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE about the additional orders. NCC’s shares trade under the symbol “NCC” on the NSE and the code 500294 on BSE.

The order wins reinforce the company’s project pipeline across building construction and transportation infrastructure, with the transportation segment accounting for the larger share of the two latest contracts.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by NCC Limited in its regulatory exchange filing and is for informational purposes.