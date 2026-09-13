NCC Cadets Join Traffic Police To Promote Road Safety In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NCC cadets joined the traffic police in managing traffic at major city intersections on Friday and also urged motorists to follow road safety rules.

Under the guidance of Additional DCP (traffic) Vikram Singh Raghuwanshi and as part of a special traffic awareness campaign, cadets of the 9 MP Battalion NCC participated in traffic management activities from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Senior traffic police officials and NCC officers attended the programme.

The cadets were first trained in traffic signals, traffic management procedures and safety precautions. After the training, they worked alongside traffic police at major intersections. The cadets guided motorists to follow traffic signals, avoid jumping red lights, not drive on the wrong side of the road and follow other road safety rules.

Police officials said NCC cadets' participation helped spread a positive message about traffic discipline and road safety among motorists. The initiative also aimed to involve young people in traffic management and civic responsibility.

Officials said that the police and NCC will continue to work together in road safety and traffic awareness programmes to improve traffic discipline and safety in the city.