 Free Press Report Brings Relief To 270 Girls In MP's Khargone; SDM Orders Shift To New 500-Student Building
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Free Press Report Brings Relief To 270 Girls In MP's Khargone; SDM Orders Shift To New 500-Student Building

Following a Free Press report highlighting 270 female students living crammed into just three rooms, Bhikangaon SDM Lokesh Chhapre ordered their immediate relocation to the completed 500-student facility in Saikhedi. Authorities have been directed to ensure safe accommodation, drinking water, electricity, sanitation and food and submit a compliance report.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 08:51 PM IST
Free Press Report Brings Relief To 270 Girls In MP's Khargone; SDM Orders Shift To New 500-Student Building
Free Press Report Brings Relief To 270 Girls In MP's Khargone; SDM Orders Shift To New 500-Student Building | Representative image

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): After Free Press reported the ordeal of 270 female students living in just three rooms measuring 10 x 15 ft, even though a new building in Saikhedi, built to house 500 students, had already been completed but never used, the administration took swift action.

Taking the matter with utmost priority, SDM Lokesh Chhapre ordered the immediate relocation of the Mata Shabri Residential Girls' Education Complex from its current location at the Government High School, Selda, to the new building in Saikhedi village.

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The order directs the principal to ensure student safety, along with arrangements for accommodation, drinking water, electricity, sanitation, food and other essential basic amenities during the relocation process.

Further instructions have been issued to safely transport all institutional records, materials and necessary resources to the new building.

Once relocation is complete and operations resume, the concerned institution has been directed to submit a compliance report to the SDM's office without delay.

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