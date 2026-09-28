NCC Bags Rs 1,076 Crore Water Project, Andhra Pradesh Contract To Be Completed In 24 Months

NCC has secured a Rs 1,076.71 crore Andhra Pradesh drinking water project. |

Mumbai: NCC Limited has secured a major Rs 1,076.71 crore drinking water supply contract from the Andhra Pradesh government, adding a large domestic project to its portfolio.

The Hyderabad-based company informed the stock exchanges on September 28 that it had received the Letter of Acceptance dated September 26 from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Visakhapatnam, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Water Project

The contract covers providing drinking water supply under the Multi Village Scheme on the Yeleru Reservoir for the Anakapalli segment in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the company's regulatory disclosure, the project has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be governed by the general conditions of the contract.

The total contract value stands at Rs 1,076.71 crore, excluding Goods and Services Tax. Construction work under the order is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Major Order

NCC classified the contract as a major order in its disclosure made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

The company said the Letter of Acceptance was received on September 28, while the letter itself is dated September 26, 2026. The project will involve development of drinking water supply infrastructure linked to the Yeleru Reservoir for villages covered under the Anakapalli segment.

Clean Transaction

NCC also clarified that its promoter, promoter group and group companies do not have any interest in the government entity that awarded the contract.

The company further stated that the order does not fall within the ambit of related-party transactions.

The disclosure places the order among NCC's domestic infrastructure wins and gives the company a two-year construction execution window. The contract consideration disclosed by NCC excludes GST, meaning the stated Rs 1,076.71 crore represents the project's base contract value.

The order adds a water infrastructure project to NCC's execution pipeline in Andhra Pradesh, with the company expected to undertake construction according to the contractual conditions and completion schedule.

Disclaimer: This article is based on NCC Limited’s regulatory filing and is for informational purposes only, not investment advice or recommendation.