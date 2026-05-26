Maharashtra To Strengthen NCC Training Across State, Provide Dedicated Facilities In Mumbai And Naguru, Announces Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil | File Pic

Mumbai: In a significant push toward youth development, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil announced that the state government will provide all necessary facilities and infrastructure to strengthen National Cadet Corps (NCC) training across the state. Emphasizing that the NCC is an effective movement for shaping student personalities and instilling patriotism, the Minister committed to expanding its footprint in Maharashtra.

High-Level Review Meeting Held at Mantralaya

The announcement followed a high-level review meeting chaired by Minister Patil at the Mantralaya. The session focused on evaluating current training arrangements, upgrading existing infrastructure, and optimizing future planning for NCC volunteers and cadets. High-ranking officials attended the meeting, including Venugopal Reddy (Principal Secretary, Higher and Technical Education), Major General Vivek Tyagi (Additional Director General of the NCC Directorate), and senior representatives from the Indian Navy and the NCC Girls Battalion.

Addressing the officials, Minister Patil highlighted that the NCC transcends traditional academic boundaries. "The NCC is not just an academic program, but a vital medium that develops social commitment, leadership qualities, discipline, and organizational skills among students," Patil said. He urged authorities to design time-bound, effective training schedules to encourage maximum student enrollment.

Joint Meeting Planned to Address Space Constraints in Cities

The Minister specifically acknowledged infrastructural hurdles in major urban centers, noting that space constraints in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Nagpur currently hinder training activities. To resolve this urgently, Patil promised a joint meeting between the Sports and Youth Welfare Department and the Higher and Technical Education Department. He assured stakeholders that a positive decision would be taken swiftly to secure dedicated land and build well-equipped, independent facilities for the cadets.

Furthermore, deliberations were held on establishing a dedicated NCC Training Academy in the state. Government officials and military officers discussed land availability and logistical requirements to ensure the academy meets modern standards.

Beyond the NCC, the meeting also focused on broader youth empowerment schemes. The committee held detailed discussions on maximizing student participation in the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS), an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry experience. Minister Patil reiterated that the state remains fully committed to backing such youth-centric schemes to secure a brighter future for the nation.