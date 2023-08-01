NCC Receives Orders Worth ₹1,919 Cr In July

NCC receives new order worth Rs 2088 Cr | Image: NCC Ltd (Representative)

NCC Limited has received new orders ₹1919 Crores (Excluding GST) in the month of July 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. Out of the received orders, ₹1635 crore worth of order were for Water Division and ₹284 Crore were for the Building Division.

These orders are received from State and Central government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

NCC orders in May

The company in May had received orders aggregating to ₹2,088 crores in June that includes its building division which got orders worth ₹1,668 crore and water division that secured orders worth ₹420 crores.

NCC shares

The shares of NCC Limited on Tuesday afternoon at 1:33 pm IST were trading at Rs 155.25, down by 2.17 per cent.