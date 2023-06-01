NCC receives new order worth Rs 2088 Cr | Image: NCC Ltd (Representative)

NCC Limited has received new orders aggregating Rs 2088 Crores (Excluding GST) in the month of May'23, the company today announced through an exchange filing.

Out of which Building Division has signed the agreements for the orders amounting Rs 1668 Crores and Water Division secured order for Rs 420 Crores. These orders are received from State Government Agencies and does not include any lnternal Orders.

NCC Limited shares

The shares of NCC Limited at 1:55 pm IST were at Rs 123.20, up by 3.31 per cent.

Read Also Jaguar Land Rover to recall I-PACE vehicles in US over fire risk concerns