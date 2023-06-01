Jaguar Land Rover to recall I-PACE vehicles in US over fire risk concerns | Mikes Photography/ pixabay

In response to fire risk concerns arising from potential overheating of the high-voltage electric vehicle battery, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced the recall of nearly 6,400 I-PACE vehicles in the United States.

JLR, which is owned by India's Tata Motors announced on Wednesday that it will update the battery energy control module software and replace battery modules as required in certain 2019 to 2024 model year vehicles.

JLR said its engineering team has not determined whether the battery pack assembly is defective or a cause of reported thermal overload conditions, but out of an abundance of caution decided to recall the vehicles.

The automaker has reports of eight U.S. vehicle fires but no accidents or injuries, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

JLR launched its electric I-PACE in 2018, but has not launched any other zero-emission models since. However, last month, the company pledged to invest £15 billion ($18.5 billion) in electric vehicles (EVs) over the next five years and promised on Wednesday to deliver a new electric Jaguar in 2025.

