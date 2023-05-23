TCS to launch Jaguar Land Rover’s Open Innovation Programme in Israel to help start ups | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced the launch of the latter's Open Innovation programme in Tel Aviv. The programme will foster disruptive mobility innovation and strengthen relationships between JLR and Israeli start-ups, scale-ups, corporate entities, investors, and academia as part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy.

TCS has been a partner to JLR for more than a decade, contributing to the success of key transformation initiatives across its value chain, including sustainability and digital services. This latest partnership will help expand JLR’s Open Innovation programme to Israel, and support its Reimagine strategy to accelerate its electric first modern luxury future.

The programme will leverage TCS’ Co-Innovation Network in Israel, to identify local technology offerings and scale them to global mobility solutions and services. It will explore opportunities in electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability.

Igor Murakami, Director, New Services, Software and Open Innovation, JLR, said: “We are delighted to extend our Open Innovation programme to Israel and leverage the research and technology innovation excellence of TCS. TCS is a global leader in digital and business transformation and this unique set-up will accelerate the co-creation of pioneering solutions under JLR’s Reimagine strategy. The programme will be vital in giving us a footprint within the region, opening up opportunities to innovate with a range of disruptive Israeli start-ups to help us deliver uncompromised and sustainable modern luxury.”

Ben Gilad, Head, TCS COIN, said: “With the automotive industry transitioning into electrification, innovation is the key differentiator for success. We are pleased to be working with JLR, leveraging our research and innovation capabilities in the automotive sector as well as that of our local COIN ecosystem partners, to help accelerate their transformation and growth. We look forward to collaborating to identify new technologies to help drive the future of mobility and modern luxury. We encourage Israeli start-ups and innovators to join us in this initiative.”

Read Also TCS announces generative AI partnership with Google Cloud

TCS has more than 40 research and innovation centres across the world. TCS COIN brings together a network of experts from the start-up, research, academics, and corporate worlds to work on collaborative innovations for TCS’ Fortune 1,000 customers. It currently includes over 100 academic and 2,750 start-up partners.

Present in Israel since 2005, TCS helps some of the largest organisations in the region define the blueprint for their business transformation, innovate and adopt new technologies to improve operational resilience, embrace new business models, and enhance customer experience. TCS’ approximately 1,100 employees based in Petah Tikvah, Jerusalem, and India work with clients in the banking and financial services, travel and transport, public services, hi-tech, retail and manufacturing industries, bringing the latest innovations to enable them to stay ahead of the curve.

JLR and TCS will be present at the EcoMotion Week 2023 at Tel Aviv to interact with start-ups and explore new opportunities.