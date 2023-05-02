NBCC receives work order worth Rs 749.28 from Directorate of Printing | Wikipedia

NBCC on Tuesday announced that it has received a redevelopment work order from the Directorate of Printing, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India worth Rs 749.28, through an exchange filing. The redevelopment work is expected to be executed after final approval of the Public Investment Board (PIB).

The project is for management consultancy and marketing consultancy and modernization of government of India Presses at Mayapuri, Rashtrapati Bhawan (Delhi), Nashik and Kolkata. The time period for the completion of the order is yet to be announced.

NBCC shares

The shares of NBCC on Tuesday at 12:08 pm IST were at Rs 40, up by 1.78 per cent.