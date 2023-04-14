NAREDCO signs MoU with NBCC (India) Limited; here's what it signifies

Rajan N Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO |

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), an apex real estate body that works under the patronage of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India and NBCC (India) Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the skill ecosystem and propagate the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned certification to the large section of uncertified construction workers primarily working on the sites of NBCC.

The MoU aims to enhance the industry acceptability of skill certifications and recognize eligible uncertified construction workers as per NSQF standards recognized by NCVET for the real estate sector.

Rajan N Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO, stated, “The MoU with NBCC is a step towards recognizing the importance of skill development in the real estate sector. The collaboration will promote a skilled workforce, which will be beneficial for the industry.”

Debasis Satapathy, GM-HR, NBCC, said, “NBCC is committed to promoting skill development and creating a skilled workforce. We are pleased to collaborate with NAREDCO in this endeavour, and we hope to make a significant contribution to the real estate sector through our joint efforts."

As per the MoU, NAREDCO shall promote the initiatives and contribution of NBCC in Skill Development and Real Estate and aim to cover 30,000 construction workers present in various sites of NBCC in India.

NAREDCO is a leading real estate industry association comprising leading builders and developers of India and has a presence in almost all the states through their operational chapters. This collaboration between NAREDCO and NBCC will undoubtedly positively impact the Indian real estate sector, providing more skilled workers, and better job opportunities, and enhancing the overall industry standard.

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly National Building Construction Corporation Limited, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India and overseas, the company is organised into three market-focused segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) and real estate (RE). NBCC is also a member of NAREDCO.