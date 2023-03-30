Boman Irani, President, CREDAI-MCHI: 'The collaboration is a revolutionary step'

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) - Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI), has signed an MoU with L&T-SuFin, an integrated platform for buying and selling of industrial products and services backed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), to create a one-stop digital shop for procurement pertaining to the real estate sector in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Boman Irani, President, CREDAI-MCHI said, “The collaboration of CREDAI-MCHI with L&T SuFin is a revolutionary step. The initiative of providing best quality products to the developers of CREDAI-MCHI will help our members an easy access to a wide range of products for construction. This collaboration will help strengthen the fraternity and help our member developers save resources. It will be a robust platform for our members to have access to the latest products in the industry.”

TD Joseph, Business Head, CREDAI-MCHI & Revenue Head, CREDAI said, “CREDAI-MCHI and L&T SuFin partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating an efficient, transparent, and cost-effective marketplace for construction industry. With this collaboration, our members will be able to access a wide range of quality building materials, from trusted brands and suppliers, all in one place. We look forward to providing our members with the best experience possible and making their procurement process simpler and more efficient.”

CREDAI–MCHI has also signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), to offer specialized courses for real estate professionals — seasoned managers and fresh graduates — with knowledge and skills that can address the evolving demands of real estate sector. The collaboration will deliver training and certification courses for real estate professionals, across areas such as finance, economics, marketing and sales, operations, communication, analytics, and strategic leadership.

Boman Irani, President, CREDAI-MCHI, said, "The lack of skill development opportunities in the real estate sector may act as a hindrance to its growth and development. So, in line with our motto of ‘Maximise, Modernise and Revolutionise’ the real estate sector, we have collaborated with IIMA to offer state-of-the-art programs for all aspects of the real estate sector. Our programs will offer world-class curriculum and experienced faculty in partnership with IIMA. With the real estate sector striving for a more professional approach, skill development is crucial for its growth.”

