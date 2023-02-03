CREDAI-MCHI Thane Property 2023 marks 20th edition milestone

The early morning winter chill quickly dissipated in face of the warm welcome extended by CREDAI-MCHI Thane office bearers to those attending the inaugural function of Property 2023 Thane’s 20th edition. Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI-MCHI Thane, described the transformation of Thane from being a ‘City of Lakes’ to a cultural hub and mentioned that the expo is being held at the right time, just after the Union Budget.

Ajay Ashar, Immediate Past President, CREDAI-MCHI Thane, underlined the fact that Thane is seeing a complete metamorphosis. Tracing the evolution of the association and the city over the past 20 years, he affirmed that Thane has progressed in line with their vision, highlighting the mega infrastructure development taking place in and around Thane such as the metro lines and multi-modal corridor.

Domnic Romell, Vice President, CREDAI-MCHI, declared that Thane is the most booming city in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Addressing those gathered, the Guests of Honour; Abhijit Bangar, IAS, Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, Ashok Shingare, Collector, Thane Municipal Corporation, Jaijeet Singh, Commissioner of Police, Thane, and Gautam Singhania, CMD, Raymond Group, set the tone for the four-day event being held from February 3–6, 2023 at Raymond Grounds, Thane west.

Abhijit Bangar, IAS, appreciated that this is second housing expo being organised after the pandemic by CREDAI-MCHI Thane. Stating that the housing sector is on a rebound after COVID, he said that there are plenty of growth opportunities. Mentioning that the housing industry is important for the development of a city, he said that affordable housing initiatives by developers would be supported.

Ashok Shingare shared that as a resident of Thane, he has personally witnessed its transformation and lauded its GDP contribution, emphasising that the metro network will further drive growth and transform Thane in the next 2-3 years.

Jaijeet Singh conveyed that their role extends beyond just handling law and order to providing a secured environment for organic development, while Gautam Singhania termed the expo a great platform for buyers and developers, pointing out that many people from micro markets are planning to move to Thane due to the infrastructure benefits.

After the inaugural function, Ajay Ashar, elaborated further on how the completed and upcoming infrastructure developments in Thane, such as the extension of Eastern Freeway and metro rail would further elevate the profile of the city. “The infrastructure augmentation will definitely elevate the profile of Thane. A lot of good things are happening, which will ease up the traffic and beautify Thane. The metro will add value and being more connectivity to Thane.

Commenting on the trend of Thane residents looking to upgrade within the city itself, he confirmed, “We are seeing that people are moving to bigger homes as their financial status is improving, this is a visible transition that is taking place day in and day out. A lot of transformation has taken place; when we started there were very few developers whereas now the largest developers in Mumbai are very active here. So, Thane has attracted everyone.

Pointing out that Thane is effectively the epicentre of the MMR, he added, “Everyone, right from Navi Mumbai, the western and central suburbs, extended suburbs, they all have to go through Thane. Thane offers 360-degree living, everything is available here; peace, serenity, comfort, beautiful mountains… the climate is good, better than Mumbai, more green and oxygen level is good. It is safe and secure, there are lakes, good roads and the development is well-planned with good water supply and sanitation.

Jitendra Mehta shared insights on the significance of the 20th edition milestone of the MCHI-CREDAI Thane Expo, describing what has changed over the years. “Thane has been transformed into an IT hub from being an industrial hub. There is no issue of FSI for IT hubs so a lot of vertical development is happening. The companies are providing employment and people working in different shifts need homes, so it is a big opportunity. There is a big logistics park in Bhiwandi.”

Explaining that the need of homes never ends as families keep extending, he emphasised that the Freeway extension will eliminate congestion. “Missing links inside the city will develop, the commercial and hospitality segments are also coming in a big way. Every year presents a new opportunity. This year the Budget is positive and the market scenario has changed. Thane is better than Mumbai in many ways, you get a gated community and each member of your family gets something, be they senior citizens or children. People working don't have to worry about their parents as security is high, so they prefer to reside here. People are selling flats in Mumbai and coming here to Thane.”

“I would like people to visit the expo so that they are able to see the development here and take back that enhanced image of Thane with them,” he concluded.

Property 2023 Thane – fact file

· Date: 3rd to 6th February

· Venue: Raymond Ground, Pokharan Road. No.1, Thane West - 400601

· Timing: 11:00 am to 7:30pm

· Free Entry for home seekers visiting the expo

· Fully air-conditioned hall

· Valet parking available

· Parking free

To pre-register, click on http://bit.ly/3C2G08O or give a missed call on 9833454053

