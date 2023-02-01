CREDAI-MCHI Thane Property Expo 2023: Thane’s real estate is ‘in sync’ with home seekers’ requirements |

Indian real estate has witnessed changes in architecture and design aspects, as also the common amenities and facilities. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane’s real estate is well ahead in this aspect - of being ‘in sync’ with home seekers’ requirements – by offering the ideal real estate product as demanded by the new age customer.

From a scenario during the pandemic where home buying surged to near-normalcy and property being the best investment option to grow wealth, Thane’s real estate has been the answer. Across the past years, Thane has offered these features in its real estate offerings, and there has been no need to ‘course correct’, be it during the pandemic or even in the near-normalcy times we are witnessing now.

Over the years, Thane’s real estate has reflected steady growth, and the process has been stable. This works well for both; end users as also investors. During the pandemic and beyond, sales and leasing of property in Thane have not been impacted negatively. The past few months have seen the quantum of property transactions steadily grow, leading up to the property expo being organised from February 3–6, 2023 at Raymond Grounds, Thane west.

The vast array of options on display at the Property 2023 Thane expo will help home seekers find their dream home. For them, this a ‘please visit’ opportunity. Across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a home in Thane is an option which should not be missed by the smart home buyer.

The CREDAI-MCHI Thane Property Expo, through the previous 19 editions, leading up to this year's - the 20th such expo, has been a success story scripted through trust; and this is the legacy which the expo enjoys.

Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI-MCHI Thane |

What we have observed in the past, is that the expo energises the property market. It not only creates positive sentiment, but ensures that the expo's impact is felt in transactions over the next six months or so. This time around too, we expect the impact to continue fora much longer period, and not be restricted only to the four days of the event.

In simple words, trust has been the centre-point of all expo-related activities. Going beyond just homes and home finance, the expo would co-relate growth in commercial real estate, be it IT/ ITeS/ Retail/ Logistics/ Data Centres and other segments with enhanced demand for residential real estate. And, the Thane property and home finance expo was defined as being largely a platform for real estate developers and housing finance companies.

What has made all the difference to the expo, ensuring the huge quantum of trust which it enjoys, is the fact that at the initial stage of CREDAI-MCHI Thane's existence, a decision was taken and followed - that the Expo would showcase Thane city as a place to live, work and enjoy. And, it would do so in a transparent manner, ensuring that trust was earned.

From its very inception, CREDAI-MCHI Thane had set a clear direction: the real estate expo would offer 360° real estate solutions. This translated into a safe and secure platform, where multiple real estate developers would come together and offer prospective home buyers, homes that fit their budgets and met their aspirations.

The expo has gone digital; the online version is live on a 24/7 basis. This reflects on how the expo has evolved in sync with the changing times - something that will continue in the future.

Property 2023 Thane – fact file

· Date: 3rd to 6th February

· Venue: Raymond Ground, Pokharan Road. No.1, Thane West 400601

· Timing: 11:00 am to 7:30pm

· Free Entry for home seekers visiting the expo

· Fully air-conditioned hall

· Valet parking available

· Parking free

To pre-register, click on http://bit.ly/3C2G08O or give a missed call on 9833454053

